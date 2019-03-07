Zara Tindall reveals why she is always in the Queen's good books in rare interview What an amazing family!

Zara Tindall has given a very rare interview about her relationship with the royal family, in particular her grandmother, the Queen. Appearing on House of Rugby with husband Mike Tindall and Alex Payne, Zara joined in a discussion about their dream royal rugby team. After all three agreed that the Queen would be the captain, Alex quizzed the royal couple on what kind of boss the monarch would be. Mike and Zara both said that she would hold a "quiet authority" and give a "couple of key bullet points, with a glance of an eye." Alex was curious to know if Zara had ever been subjected to a stern look from her grandmother, to which she answered: "I always get the good look." The mother-of-two added that she rarely got the "bad look" from the Queen. "We are okay. I think we are alright," she said. "Probably when we were much younger, but not recently, definitely not."

During their chat, Mike also asked Alex whether he was a fan of the popular Netflix series The Crown, which lead them to discussing who would play Zara if there were future series. "I hope it doesn’t get that far," Zara laughed, before they listed actresses that would be suitable to portray her. "Charlize Theron maybe, or Margot Robbie," Mike said. "Or Justin Timberlake's wife. Obviously I look very similar to all of them," Zara joked.

During a previous discussion on House of Rugby in December, Mike had opened up about his close relationship with the royals, and described a typical Christmas at Sandringham. The former rugby captain also opened up about their special relationship with the Queen and how she had been there for them when they sadly lost their baby in 2016. "Two years ago, she wasn’t feeling very well and so she didn’t go to church, and we’d obviously been what we’d been through with our pregnancy that we lost, so we did our own little private - just as a three," he said.

The couple's elder daughter Mia, now five, also has a sweet relationship with her great-grandmother. In the Queen's 90th birthday portraits, the then two-year-old stole the show after being pictured holding the monarch's handbag. Discussing the photos, Mike later told Good Morning Britain: "It just happened at the right time. She was being a bit naughty. The Queen got it quite right when she told her: 'Just hold the handbag now' and she did that. It ended up being a great photo for her. It just turned out to be the right photo at the right time and it will be something we'll always cherish, I think."

