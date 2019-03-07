Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spooky Windsor neighbours revealed Prince Harry and Meghan are set to move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor

Ahead of their first baby's arrival, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to moving to their new residence - Frogmore Cottage. They will relocate from their home at Kensington Palace to Windsor as soon as renovation work is complete on their new residence, which is based within the grounds of Windsor's Home Park. Harry and Meghan's new home is clearly a special place for the couple, as it faces the stunning grounds of their wedding reception venue, Frogmore House, within Windsor Estate - however, the royals will also have some unexpected - and potentially spooky - future neighbours there too!

Prince Harry and Meghan will be making Windsor their new home

Their cottage is directly opposite the royal burial ground at Frogmore; the private cemetery - a ten-minute walk from their property - is used by members of the British royal family and their spouses. Adjacent to the ground is the Royal Mausoleum, which contains the tombs of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. Nearby also lies the Duchess of Kent's Mausoleum where Queen Victoria's mother is buried.

Some of the notable royals buried on the grounds include the Duke of Windsor, formerly King Edward VIII, and his wife Wallis Simpson. On the death of his father George V, the Prince of Wales was crowned Edward VIII, but his reign only lasted ten months since he picked Wallis over the throne.

Wallis Simpson and the Duke of Windsor are buried in Windsor

As well as the royal burial ground, St George's Chapel is the last resting place of ten monarchs, starting with Edward IV in 1483. The Queen's grandfather, King George V, and her own father, King George VI, were laid to rest in the chapel. In 2002, Princess Margaret's ashes were laid next to the remains of her beloved father in St George's Chapel. The Princess' decision to be cremated is a break with Royal tradition and is believed to have been influenced by the fact that there is no more room for a normal burial in the chapel's royal vault. The only senior royal to have been cremated was Princess Louise, one of Queen Victoria's daughters, at Golders Green crematorium in 1928.

Whether or not Harry and Meghan believe in ghosts is another question entirely. But there have previously been reports of sightings of the ghost of King Henry VIII pacing the halls and corridors of Windsor Castle. According to Royal Central, guests staying at the castle are said to have heard the footsteps of the late Tudor King. It has also been reported that King Henry VIII's second wife, Anne Boleyn, haunts the Dean's Cloister at the Castle. After her arrest in 1536 on charges of treason, adultery and witchcraft, Anne was beheaded at the Tower of London. Ghost spotters have also claimed that the former royal couple's daughter, Elizabeth I, haunts the Royal Library at Windsor Castle. Sounds pretty spooky to us!

