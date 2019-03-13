Phillip Schofield makes surprising confession ahead of meeting Prince Charles Oh Phil!

Phillip Schofield had a starring presenting role on Wednesday as he hosted the Prince's Trust Awards with Fearne Cotton. And ahead of the ceremony, the This Morning host made a hilarious admission as he made his way to the London Palladium. Knowing that he wouldn't have time to eat once there, Phil revealed that he had enjoyed a packet of salt and vinegar crisps to see him through the afternoon. Taking to Snapchat, he wrote: "Meeting Prince Charles in a bit.. is it bad for to have salt and vinegar crisps?" The TV presenter is an active supporter of Charles' charity, the Prince's Trust, and has met the royal on many occasions. Guests at the awards included pregnant actress Gemma Atkinson, Cheat star Katherine Kelly, EastEnders actor Danny Dyer and Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway. While the ceremony is usually presented by Ant and Dec, this year Phil and Fearne took over as a result of a scheduling clash. However, Ant and Dec recorded a special video message to be shown at the event – which recognises young people who have improved their chances in life and had a positive impact on the local community.

Phillip Schofield's snack ahead of meeting Prince Charles

Both Phillip and Fearne were present at a recent Invest in Futures Gala Dinner hosted by the royal in aid of The Prince's Trust. While there, Phillip chatted to HELLO! and his favourite memory of His Royal Highness, and recalled the reason he decided to get involved as an ambassador. He said: "We were at a club and I was there to introduce His Royal Highness". Prince Charles obviously had a little bit of a shock when he got on stage, though, as Phil went on to explain: "He thought he was going to be talking to a whole bunch of industry executives and businessmen. What he got when he walked out was a group of 18-22 year olds. I introduced him and I thought 'this has taken him by surprise'".

MORE: How Meghan Markle is spending her time privately before going on maternity leave

Phillip has meet the royal on many occasions

READ: Prince William reveals when Prince George will find out he's the future king

However, instead of getting stage fright, Prince Charles apparently handled the situation with ease. Phillip said: "He put his hand in his pocket and he looked at the audience, half pulled out a script, put it back in his pocket… and then spoke from the heart and it was utterly captivating". It was this moment where Phillip thought "I’d like to be part of it".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.