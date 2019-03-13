How Meghan Markle is spending her time privately before going on maternity This will be the first child for Prince Harry and Meghan

With her due date looming, the Duchess of Sussex is making the most of her time before the arrival of her first child. Clearly showing no signs of slowing down, the pregnant royal shunned the limelight for a private engagement on Tuesday. The 37-year-old, who is the Patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, had a meeting with Dr Joanna Newman, who is the Chief Executive and Secretary General of the ACU.

The private engagement comes as Prince Charles hosted a star-studded dinner at Buckingham Palace to celebrate his Prince's Trust. Amal and George Clooney, who are dear friends of Prince Harry and Meghan, were among the guests. They were joined by Josh Hartnett, his wife Tamsin Egerton, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Cumberbatch and Luke Evans. Elsewhere, just a few miles away Meghan's sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, attended a black-tie gala at London’s National Portrait Gallery. On the night, Kate mingled with the likes of David and Victoria Beckham as well as Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn and Alexa Chung.

The events come a day after the British royals gathered at the traditional Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Meanwhile, it's set to be a busy few weeks for Harry and Meghan as they move into their new home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, before their child's arrival. It's also likely that Meghan will be heading off on maternity leave very soon. The former actress has previously said she is due around late April or beginning of May, and judging by Kate's previous pattern, the Duchess is expected to go on leave one month before her due date.

Last year when Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis, she carried out her final engagement on 22 March, attending a SportsAid event in London's Olympic Park. Kate went on to welcome her third child Louis around one month later, on 23 April. If Meghan were to follow suit, then her maternity leave is likely to start at the end of March.

