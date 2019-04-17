Prince William reveals when Prince George and Princess Charlotte will know they are royal The Cambridge family are so close!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the doting parents to three young children, and while their royal status means that their lives are in the public eye, behind-the-scenes they are just like any other family. This was evident more than ever on Friday, when Prince William and Kate enjoyed a day out with their oldest two, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The family were joined by Mike and Zara Tindall and their two daughters, Mia and Lena, and the four children looked like they were having a wonderful time, complete with piggybacks and funfair rides. Many royal fans were quick to observe just how normal George and Charlotte - who are third and fourth in line to the throne - are, and that they wondered whether they knew that they were royal.

Prince William and Kate want a normal childhood for their children

William has previously spoken out about their family unit, where he too described them as "very normal," and that there was a time and place to tell George he will be King - making it apparent that right now, the Cambridge children are not aware of their royal position. Talking to the BBC in April 2016, the future king said: "As far as we are concerned, within our family unit, we are a normal family." The dad-of-three continued to explain that they are waiting for the time is right to tell George that he will one day be a king. He explained: "I love my children in the same way any father does, and I hope George loves me the same any son does to his father. We are very normal in that sense. There'll be a time and a place to bring George up and understand how he fits in, in the world. But right now it's just a case of keeping a secure, stable environment around him and showing as much love as I can as a father."

The Cambridge family were last seen out on Friday

In contrast, William found out about his royal title as a child. Jeremy Paxman recalled how Princess Diana would often talk about how William didn't really want to be the king. Talking on Paxman on the Queen's Children, he said: "We talked about our children and she [Diana] said William often told her that he didn't really want to be king, and then Harry would say 'If you don't want the job I'll have it.'"

William and Kate often speak about their children during their engagements, and it sounds like they are very hands-on parents. William has previously joked that George has told him that he isn't very good at arts and crafts, while the cheeky five-year-old has told his mum Kate that she is "rubbish" at playing football. Charlotte, meanwhile, adores dancing and cooking, while Prince Louis is getting ready to celebrate his first birthday on 23 April. Kate recently revealed that the little boy had started walking, and will no doubt be running around with his older siblings before long.

