Buckingham Palace confirm divorce of Lady Davina Windsor and Gary Lewis after 14 years of marriage The couple share two children

Lady Davina Windsor and her husband Gary Lewis have split after 14 years of marriage. A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace confirmed the news to HELLO! with a short message, stating: "Lady Davina and Gary Lewis were divorced last year". The couple met during a trip to Bali in 2000 and married at the private chapel at Kensington Palace in 2004. New Zealand-born Gary was the first person of Māori descent to marry into the royal family, and the couple went on to welcome two children, Senna Kowhai, now eight, and Tane Mahuta, six.

Gary and Davina's 2004 wedding

Lady Davina is daughter to the Queen's first cousin, the Duke of Gloucester, and is 30th in line to the throne. She and Gary lived in Auckland for some time during their marriage, and lead a low-key life - though they have appeared at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in the past, and of course attended the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal wedding. As children, Princes William and Harry were often photographed having fun on the Buckingham Palace balcony with their cousin Davina and her sister Lady Rose Windsor.

The reasons behind Davina and Gary's split have not been confirmed, though reports claim that their differences in background may have been one of the causes. The couple's wedding was a sweet, understated occasion, with the bride wearing a simple gown with lace sleeves and carrying a bouquet of beautiful blue florals, which were also pinned in her blonde hair. At the time, a royal aide told HELLO!: "They just wanted a really low-key intimate affair."

Strolling with Peter and Autumn Phillips and their children in 2012

Gary, 48, is also father to a 26-year-old son from a previous relationship. It is thought that Davina is still residing in London with her children following the divorce.

