VIDEO: A look back at Kate Middleton's busy royal week

The Duchess of Cambridge has had an incredibly busy diary this week with three public outings and one private meeting at Kensington Palace, which was announced via the Court Circular. The Duchess, who will mark her fourth outing on Sunday as she visits the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at the St Patrick's Day Parade, began her jam-packed week by joining other members of the royal family at a service to commemorate Commonwealth Day on Monday.

Tuesday was her busiest day, with the mother-of-three bonding with adorable babies and toddlers at the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre. Later in the evening, and dressed to the nines, the Duchess visited the National Portrait Gallery in her role as patron. Joined by Princess Beatrice and celebrities such as Victoria and David Beckham, Kate viewed artwork produced by some of the National Portrait Gallery’s outreach programmes.

On Thursday, she and her husband William kept out of the public eye and held a trustees' meeting at Kensington Palace in their roles as patrons of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

