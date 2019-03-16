Prince William and Kate Middleton's rare weekend engagement revealed Happy St Patrick's Day!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge usually spend the weekend with their young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis. But on Sunday, William and Kate will be separated from their little ones for a few hours as they visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at their base to celebrate St Patrick's Day.

The couple have carried out the engagement for the past few years, William in his role as Colonel of the Irish Guards and Kate accompanying him. The only year that the Duchess did not join her husband was in 2016.

Kate will hand out shamrocks on St Patrick's Day

On the day, the Duke and Duchess will take part in the traditional proceedings. They will watch soldiers participate in the St Patrick's Day parade, with William taking the salute. Irish wolfhound Domhnall, who the royals have met before, usually leads the procession in his role as mascot. Afterwards, Kate hands out shamrocks to officers and warrant officers – a tradition that was started in 1901 by Queen Alexandra, the wife of Edward VII.

The couple are then invited into the officer's mess for the guardsman's lunch, where the longest-serving guardsman proposes a toast to the royals. Fans can expect to see William and Kate also sip on some Guinness!

The Duchess has accompanied her husband on the engagement every year bar one

The mother-of-three tends to dress in green in a nod to the Irish celebration. Last year, 37-year-old Kate, who was pregnant with Prince Louis, wrapped up her baby bump in a green coat that featured black fur detailing on the cuffs and collar. She wore a beautiful hat by Gina Foster in the same colour. The year before that, the Duchess braved the cold in a bespoke Catherine Walker coat that featured gold buttons down the front.

