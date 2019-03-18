Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join Mike and Zara Tindall at baby Lena's christening Mike and Zara Tindall welcomed their daughter Lena in June

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among the guests who attended the low-key church service for Mike and Zara Tindall's youngest daughter Lena's christening. The small and private ceremony was held at St Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire over the weekend. In pictures, obtained by Daily Mail, it was clear that the service was also attended by the Queen and Princess Anne. Unfortunately, notable absences included the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Philip.

It has also been reported that father-to-be Harry has been given the honour of becoming Lena’s godfather. The Rev Dr Gerald South, the priest who conducted the ceremony, told Daily Mail the service was "lovely". Lena was born on 18 June 2018 at the Stroud Maternity Unit in Gloucestershire. She is the second and youngest child of Zara and former England rugby player Mike, who are also proud parents to five-year-old Mia Tindall. The Queen's appearance at the christening may come as a surprise, since she did not attend Prince Louis' service in July.

Elsewhere, it is an exciting time for the British royals as they prepare to welcome another addition into the fold very soon. Prince Harry and Meghan are preparing for the arrival of their first child this spring. The royal couple have both expressed their excitement at becoming parents, and there is no doubt that their baby will have an incredible life with them. In their early years, he or she will be living in Windsor, with Harry and Meghan set to move to Frogmore Cottage in the next few weeks.

It was announced in November that Harry and Meghan would relocate to Windsor rather than stay at Kensington Palace as originally expected. Frogmore Cottage has since been undergoing extensive renovation works that have been overseen by the couple, including having a £50,000 green energy unit installed, and reportedly creating an eco-friendly nursery for their firstborn.

