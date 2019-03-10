Meghan Markle reveals her and Prince Harry's wish for royal baby Not long to go until the new royal baby is born!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting ready to become first-time parents, and ahead of their first child's arrival, Meghan has revealed their wish for their baby. The Duchess made the revelation that they wanted their child to grow up as a feminist during a panel discussion convened by The Queen's Commonwealth Trust on Friday. The event marked Meghan's first International Women's Day as a royal, and she was joined by a group of influential ladies who spoke about the issues affecting women today. When asked how her pregnancy was going, Meghan replied: "Very well. It's funny, I'd actually been joking these past few weeks I'd seen this documentary on Netflix about feminism and one of the things they said during pregnancy was 'I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism.' I loved that. So boy or girl, whatever it is, we hope that that's the case."

During the discussion, the Duchess was described by the panel's host as "a royal not afraid to embrace full-on feminism". Meghan was joined by singer Annie Lennox, model Adwoa Aboah, former Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard, founder of Let us Learn Chrisann Jarrett and Angeline Murimirwa, executive director of the Campaign for Female Education in Africa and cofounder of CAMA, a pan-African network of young female leaders, while senior editor of The Economist Anne McElvoy chaired the panel.

Meghan and Harry have both expressed their excitement at becoming parents, and there is no doubt that their baby will have an incredible life with them. In their early years, he or she will be living in Windsor, with Harry and Meghan set to move to Frogmore Cottage in the next few weeks. It was announced in November that Harry and Meghan would relocate to Windsor rather than stay at Kensington Palace as originally expected. Frogmore Cottage has since been undergoing extensive renovation works that have been overseen by the couple, including having a £50,000 green energy unit installed, and reportedly creating an eco-friendly nursery for their firstborn.

While the royal couple haven't announced whether they are having a boy or a girl, there have been a number of clues picked up by eagle-eyed royal watchers that hint that they could be having a daughter. Photos from inside Meghan's star-studded baby shower in New York showed that guests had tucked into cakes alongside a pink pot of sugared almonds.

Meanwhile, bets on the couple having a girl were also suspended at the beginning of January. Betfair Spokesperson Katie Baylis said: “We haven’t seen too much betting on this market for a while, but tonight all of a sudden we have seen a flurry of betting activity on the baby to a girl. So much so that we’ve had to suspend the market and stop taking bets on the sex of the baby. If the punters are anything to go by, then we could have a new Princess in a couple of months' time."

