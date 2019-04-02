Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have opened a new Instagram account - see the first post! A new milestone for the royal couple

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have opened their first joint Instagram account - and it looks amazing! Taking to the social media page on Tuesday, the royal couple - who are due to welcome their first child together in coming weeks - shared a series of pictures from various official engagements. In the caption, the royals wrote: "Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal." They simply signed off with, "Harry & Meghan."

Kensington Palace's Twitter feed introduced the new account, saying: "Welcome to Instagram, SussexRoyal!" Within minutes of posting, the account has attracted 126,000 followers. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the first to welcome Harry and Meghan to Instagram. "Welcome to Instagram, @SussexRoyal," the post read on Kensington Palace's account. "Follow @SussexRoyal for more on the work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Follow @KensingtonRoyal for more on the work of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."

Royal fans will no doubt be able to keep up-to-date with Harry and Meghan's engagements as well as news of their growing family. Prince Harry and Meghan have previously posted photos from their official tours on Instagram, which was managed by Kensington Palace. However, the account was combined with Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife Kate. It was announced last month that the two royal couples are to split their royal households within weeks.

Since Harry and Meghan are leaving their two-bedroom cottage at Kensington Palace to move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor Castle ahead of their baby´s arrival, it has now been revealed that the couple are moving their offices too. This means they will no longer share their office with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the message read: "The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new Household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year. The Household, which will be created with the support of The Queen and The Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring."

The statement continued: "The Duke of Sussex currently has his own private office, which has been supporting The Duchess since the engagement of Their Royal Highnesses in November 2017. This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for The Duke and Duchess’s work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage.

This is Prince Harry and Meghan's first joint social media account

"The Queen has given permission for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to base their Household Office at Buckingham Palace. Their Royal Highnesses will appoint new communications staff, who will form part of the Buckingham Palace communications team and report to The Queen’s Communications Secretary, Donal McCabe. Kensington Palace will continue to support Their Royal Highnesses until that team is in place."

