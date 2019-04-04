Princess Tessy and Prince Louis of Luxembourg finalise divorce: all the details The couple were married since 2006

The marriage of Princess Tessy and Prince Louis of Luxembourg officially came to an end on Thursday, as their divorce was finalised. Mr Justice McDonald pronounced a decree absolute at a hearing in the family division of the High Court in London on Thursday.

It comes four months after Princess Tessy represented herself at the High Court, putting forward her case in an hour-long speech. Outside the court, she would not say why she hadn’t employed lawyers in her battle over how the ex-couple’s fortune would be split.

Princess Tessy and Prince Louis of Luxembourg's divorce has been finalised

Prince Louis is the third son of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, and met Tessy – director at a non-governmental organisation she founded called Professors Without Borders – in 2004. The couple married in 2006 and share two children together – Prince Gabriel, 13, and Prince Noah, 11.

MORE: Princess Tessy represents herself in court

Louis and Tessy were granted a 'quickie' divorce at the Central Family Court in London in February 2017. A judge granted them a decree nisi in just a matter of minutes. Tessy had filed for divorce the month before, citing Louis' "unreasonable behaviour" as grounds for their separation.

Princess Tessy now lives in London with her two sons

The palace confirmed their split in an official statement, after which Tessy released a separate statement, explaining that their "two precious boys" would remain the couple's priority. Tessy lives in London with her two sons, while Louis is based in Paris.

STORY: Princess Tessy reveals heartbreaking miscarriage

In February, Princess Tessy shared her support for one of the newest members of the British royal family, the Duchess of Sussex, saying she "doesn’t deserve" the negative comments and press she has received since marrying Prince Harry. "No one deserves that. One should never assume. Either you know or be quite, it's not nice to talk badly about someone else just because one can, as he or she takes advantage of the anonymity of the web,” Tessy tweeted. “Stay kind!!! It's the new cool! She does not deserve that."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.