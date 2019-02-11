Fellow Princess shows her support for Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex has been making headlines this week

The Duchess of Sussex has received an outpouring of support from her fans after a private letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle was published online. And among those who jumped to Meghan's defence was Princess Tessy of Luxembourg. Tessy, who is the ex-wife of Prince Louis of Luxembourg, replied to a tweet posted by Royal Central that linked to an article about Meghan.

The article praised Meghan for being "a positive force for the monarchy," for carrying out successful tours abroad and for choosing to support a diverse range of charities – and not least, for making Prince Harry happy.

Meghan Markle's letter to her father was published online last week

Their tweet read, "The Duchess of Sussex still deserves better than how she has been treated," prompting Tessy, 33, to reply: "Absolutely! No one deserves that. One should never assume. Either you know or be quite, it's not nice to talk badly about someone else just because one can, as he or she takes advantage of the anonymity of the web. Stay kind!!! It's the new cool! She does not deserve that."

Princess Tessy is a social entrepreneur and UNAids ambassador as well as a mother-of-two. She was previously married to Prince Louis but the couple announced their separation in January 2017. Last year, Tessy represented herself at the High Court in London during her divorce proceedings. According to the Daily Mail, Tessy faced senior barrister James Ewins QC and his legal team, who were representing Prince Louis.

Princess Tessy of Luxembourg tweeted her support for Meghan

Tessy and Louis married in September 2006. Upon their wedding, the prince gave up his succession rights as well as those of his children. He retained his title the Prince of Luxembourg while Tessy was given her title the Princess of Luxembourg in June 2009, on the country's National Day. The pair share two children: Gabriel, 12, and Noah, 11.

