Luxembourg's Prince Louis and Princess Tessy are divorcing after 10 years of marriage

Prince Louis and Princess Tessy of Luxembourg have announced they are set to divorce after 10 years of marriage. In a statement released by the royal palace on Wednesday, Louis' parents, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa confirmed the news.

The statement, written in French, read: "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess regret to announce that Prince Louis and Princess Tessy have decided to divorce. In these difficult times, they ask for privacy."

Prince Louis and Princes Tessy have decided to end their marriage Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Louis, 30, is the third son of the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess. The Prince has two older siblings, Guillaume, Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg and Prince Felix, and two younger siblings, Princess Alexandra and Prince Sebastien.

Louis and Tessy are parents to two sons Photo: Didier Baverel/Getty Images

Louis, and Tessy, 31, share two sons, Gabriel, ten, and nine-year-old Noah. The couple married on September 29, 2006 at Gilsdorf Church, six months after Tessy gave birth to their first child. Gabriel was the first grandchild for the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess.

Upon his marriage, Louis gave up his succession rights and those of all the couple's children. Louis retained his title the Prince of Luxembourg, while Tessy was given her title the Princess of Luxembourg on the country's National Day in June 2009, three years after her marriage.