The prestigious UK schools and universities attended by the royal family – and where they rank

The royals have had an elite education and have attended some of the best and most prestigious schools and universities across the UK, including St Andrews and Cambridge.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex both began their education at London-based nurseries but later boarded at Eton College.

The Berkshire-based school, which educates boys aged between 13 and 18, has a number of high-profile alumni, including former British prime ministers Boris Johnson and David Cameron.

And of course, St Andrews is where William met his future wife, the then-Kate Middleton, while his cousin, Lady Louise Windsor, began studying at the university in 2022.

1/ 14 © Getty Queen Elizabeth II The late Queen and her sister Princess Margaret were educated at home by Marion Crawford. Neither had any formal qualifications, though the Queen was fluent in French. They were the last of the royal family to be educated at home.

2/ 14 © Getty King Charles At the age of eight, King Charles briefly attended Hill House School, before entering Cheam School just six months later, where he remained for five years. The late Queen's eldest son then went to Gordonstoun, a Scottish public school where he took his GCE O-levels at age sixteen and passed six of them. In 1967, Charles attended Cambridge, reading history, archaeology, anthropology. The then Prince of Wales graduated with a 2:2 degree in 1970, and marked the first university degree achieved by a British royal or heir to the throne. Where it ranks: Gordonstoun is in the top 10 schools in Scotland, while the University of Cambridge, along with Oxford, often tops the list of best universities not just in the UK, but the world.



3/ 14 © Getty Prince William After attending London's Jane Mynors' nursery school and Ludgrove School as a child, William then went on to study at Eton College in 1995, becoming the first senior member of royal family to go there. The heir to the throne graduated with A-levels in geography, biology and history of art alongside 12 GCSEs. The father-of-three also attended the University of St Andrews in Scotland, after taking a gap year, he graduated in 2005 with a 2:1 in geography. Where it ranks: Eton College is in the top 10 UK private schools year after year based on GCSE and A-Level results. St Andrews, meanwhile, is fourth on the UK university league table, according to Complete University Guide.



4/ 14 The Princess of Wales As mentioned, Prince William and Kate - then known as Kate Middleton - met at the University of St Andrews. Here, she's pictured on her graduation day. Before that, Kate studied at Marlborough College. Other notable alumni include Jack Whitehall and Samantha Cameron. Where it ranks: Marlborough College ranks in the top 50 boarding schools in the UK.

5/ 14 © Getty Prince Harry Prince Harry began his education at Wetherby School and Ludgrove School. Like his brother, he graduated from Eton, although he chose not to go to university. Instead, he completed ten months of officer commissioning training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. Harry served in the Army for ten years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan. He continues to work in support of his fellow servicemen, promoting support for wounded men and women as they adapt to life post-injury. Where it ranks: As mentioned, Eton is in the top 10. Ludgrove, meanwhile, often features in the top 100 league tables year after year for prep schools in the UK, and it's considered one of the best in the Berkshire area.

6/ 14 © Getty Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis The eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales started attending Westacre Montessori School Nursery in Norfolk in 2016, before moving on to Thomas's Battersea in September 2017, where his younger sister Princess Charlotte went, too. Following the family's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, enrolled at Lambrook preparatory school in Berkshire. Lambrook educates boys and girls from ages three to 13 and boasts a nine-hole golf course, a 25-metre swimming pool, and a large sports hall. George will move schools when he is 13 - Eton College and Marlborough College are among the choices he may go to. Where it ranks: According to Spears, Lambrook is ranked in the 'Top 100' league table among places like Ludgrove, St George's in Windsor and more.

7/ 14 © Getty Princess Beatrice Beatrice began her education at Upton House School, followed by Coworth Park and St George's Schools. The royal then studied at Goldsmiths, University of London and graduated with a 2:1 degree in history and the history of ideas. Where it ranks: According to Spears, St George's is ranked in the 'Top 100' league table, while Goldsmiths is ranked in the top 10 UK universities specifically for Art and Design.

8/ 14 © Getty Princess Eugenie Princess Eugenie began her schooling at Winkfield Montessori from 1992 to 1993. From there, she joined her sister at Upton House School in Windsor. She also attended Coworth Park School and then St George's School, near Windsor Castle, until 2003. For the next five years, Eugenie boarded at Marlborough College in Wiltshire, where she achieved two As and a B in art, English Literature and history of art. Eugenie studied at Newcastle University, graduating in 2012 with a 2:1 degree in English literature, history of art and politics. She is said to have the best academic grades among the current British royals. Where it ranks: Newcastle University is currently ranked 26th in the UK by Complete University Guide.

9/ 14 © Getty Images Lady Louise Windsor The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's eldest daughter is currently following in the footsteps of William and Kate by attending St Andrews University, where the 20-year-old is studying English literature. Before this, Lady Lousie studied at St George's School Windsor Castle, like her cousins, Beatrice and Eugenie, before moving onto St Mary's School Ascot, where she graduated with A-levels in English, history, politics and drama. The royal's GCSE grades were never made public, with Buckingham Palace saying that it was a "private matter". Where it ranks: Lady Louise follows in William and Kate's footsteps by attending St Andrews, which is fourth on the UK university league table.

10/ 14 © Bob Haswell Princess Anne Princess Anne attended Benenden School, leaving with six GCE O-levels and three A-levels. The Princess Royal requested that she be treated as any other student during her time at the school, which meant making her own bed, washing the dishes and waiting on tables. Where it ranks: Benenden School has often been featured in the top 100 boarding schools in the UK, and top 50 for schools overall.



11/ 14 © Getty Prince Edward Prince Edward attended Gordonstoun, enrolled for two terms at the Wanganui Collegiate School in Wanganui, New Zealand where he served as a house tutor and oversaw drama classes. In 1986 the royal received a BA degree from Jesus College, Cambridge. Where it ranks: Like his brother, King Charles, Edward received a good education from Gordonstoun, the top 10 schools in Scotland, and the University of Cambridge which tops the list of best universities not just in the UK, but the world.



12/ 14 © Bettmann Prince Andrew Prince Andrew attended Heatherdown Preparatory School before enrolling at Gordonstoun, where he achieved six O-levels and three A-levels. Where it ranks: Gordonstoun is in the top 10 schools in Scotland



13/ 14 © Getty Peter Phillips Princess Anne's eldest child was sent to Port Regis Prep School in Shaftesbury, Dorset, before following in some of his family's footsteps by attending Gordonstoun School in Scotland. Peter later studied for a degree in Sports Science at the University of Exeter. Where it ranks: According to The Times, Exeter ranks 13th on the University League Tables.

14/ 14 © Getty Zara Tindall Peter's younger sister had a very similar education. She attended Beaudesert Park School in Stroud, Gloucestershire before joining Peter at Port Regis School in Dorset and then Gordonstoun (as pictured above). She later completed a degree in physiotherapy from the University of Exeter. Where it ranks: Exeter University comes in at 13th on the University League Tables.

