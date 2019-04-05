Here's how you can fly the royal family's helicopter What an opportunity!

If you've ever fancied flying one of the Queen's helicopters, now is your chance - but, obviously, you'll need to be a fully licensed helicopter pilot... The Queen’s Helicopter Flight is looking for a new pilot in command, which means providing the highest standard of helicopter service while flying with members of the royal family on official engagements. Buckingham Palace has advertised the exciting job on their website, along with more intriguing vacancies including a new sous chef who specialises in French food.

The royals regularly travel by helicopter at home and on engagements abroad. Prince William is of course no stranger to flying a helicopter, as he worked for East Anglian Air Ambulance for a total of two years - flying medical crews to emergencies from a base at Cambridge Airport. His younger brother Prince Harry is also a helicopter pilot and learned to fly throughout his military career.

It also looks like William's son Prince George is a fan of flying, too. During a trip to the Airbus facility in Hamburg, the young royal was taken on a tour of all the helicopters. Fans were delighted by the adorable photographs of him playing in a helicopter with his dad.

