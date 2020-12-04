The Queen's sweetest comments about her great-grandchildren She is set to become a great-grandma for the ninth time

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are set to welcome their first child in early 2021, which means the Queen will become a great-grandmother for the ninth time.

Her Majesty already has eight beautiful great-grandchildren: Savannah Phillips, nine, Isla Phillips, eight, Prince George, seven, Mia Tindall, six, Princess Charlotte, five, Prince Louis and Lena Tindall, both two, and 18-month-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The 94-year-old monarch also has four children and eight grandchildren, so she is no doubt excited for a new addition to her big family.

While we all impatiently wait to say HELLO! to Eugenie and Jack's baby, let's take a look at the rare times the Queen has opened up about being a great-grandma to the youngest royals.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

The Queen's eighth great-grandchild Archie was born in May 2019 and Her Majesty spoke of her joy at the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan's first child in her Christmas broadcast that year.

Archie arrived in May 2019

The proud great-grandmother said: "Two hundred years on from the birth of my great, great grandmother, Queen Victoria, Prince Philip and I have been delighted to welcome our eighth great grandchild into our family."

Prince George

The Queen opened up about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first child, Prince George, in her Christmas speech in 2013.

She said: "Here at home my own family is a little larger this Christmas. As so many of you will know, the arrival of a baby gives everyone the chance to contemplate the future with renewed happiness and hope." Talking about parenthood, she added: "For the new parents, life will never be quite the same again."

Princess Charlotte

Kate gave birth to her daughter Princess Charlotte in 2015, and she revealed the Queen's delight over her having a little girl.

The Queen, Prince Philip and the Cambridges in 2017

Speaking in an interview for the Our Queen at Ninety documentary in 2016, Kate said: "It's very special having a new little girl…I feel very, very lucky that George has got a little sister.

"The Queen was really thrilled that it was a little girl, and I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington she was one of our first visitors here."

Prince George and Princess Charlotte

While chatting with a young girl at Sandringham house in 2018, the Queen asked if she "looked after" her little sister. The girl's mum responded, saying: "It's the other way around." The Queen then revealed: "It's like that with Charlotte and George."

Prince Louis

Prince Louis arrived in 2018, which was one of the biggest years for the royals in recent times. The Duchess of Sussex also announced her pregnancy just a few months later, which led the Queen to admit she is "well-occupied" as a grandmother.

Louis' debut at Trooping the Colour in 2019

In her Christmas speech that year, she said: "Closer to home, it’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies, and another child expected soon. It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied."

She also proudly placed a portrait of Louis on her desk while she made the speech

Mia Tindall

Mike Tindall revealed why his daughter Mia hilariously held her grandma's handbag in her 90th birthday portrait in 2016.

Zara and Mike Tindall's eldest daughter Mia

Talking on Good Morning Britain in 2016, he explained how the Queen managed to get mischievous Mia to behave on the photoshoot, saying: "She was being a bit naughty. The Queen got it quite right when she told her, 'Just hold the handbag now,' and she did that. It ended up being a great photo of her."

All her great-grandchildren at Christmas

The Queen opened up about decorating the Christmas tree with her great-grandchildren in a 2018 documentary.

Chatting about the decorations, she said: "The children love knocking those off. Well my great-grandchildren do, anyway they enjoy themselves. And the great thing is to make them decorate it and they're a bit more careful."

