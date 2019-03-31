The Queen gives up driving - report She is a keen driver

The Queen has agreed to discontinue driving on public roads, it was reported on Sunday. According to The Times royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah, Her Majesty will be chauffeured from now on and will no longer drive behind the wheel. Despite being the only person in the UK who can drive without holding a license, the 93-year-old monarch is understood to have made the decision after being advised by her security team.

The news comes a few months after the Queen's husband the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a car collision with a member of the public. Prince Philip crashed during a drive around the Sandringham estate and has since voluntarily given up his license. There has also been speculation over the royals not wearing seatbelts while driving on roads. Both the Queen and Philip were photographed not wearing their seatbelts on separate occasions within days after the accident.

The Queen is known to be a keen driver and regularly ventures out in one of her Jaguars, Land Rovers and Range Rovers. It is thought that she will still be able to drive on private grounds, but Buckingham Palace is yet to comment on the report.

