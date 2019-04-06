Princess Eugenie shares adorable childhood shot of her and mum Sarah Ferguson They look so retro!

The royals are acing Instagram right now, and Princess Eugenie has delighted fans with her most recent post. The 29-year-old royal shared a throwback photo of herself as a toddler, pulling a funny face with her mum Sarah, Duchess of York. She captioned the super sweet photograph: "Happy weekend!" The Princess looked even cuter with her bows in her hair, while her mum looked very of-the-time with a headband and yellow-and-white striped blazer.

READ: Fans convinced Serena Williams just let slip Meghan Markle’s baby gender

Royal fans loved the snap, with one writing: "Gosh. I remember these days as if it was yesterday. The years fly by!" Another one added: "You were the cutest little one! Can't wait for you to have yours!" While a third addressed the fashion items, adding: "Flashback to the velvet hairband I had as a kid!"

READ: Cabbage, squeak, wombat – see the adorable nicknames the royal family use

WATCH: The Duchess of York on Eugenie and Jack's love story

Loading the player...

Earlier this week, Princess Eugenie surprised fans by sharing another gorgeous photo from her wedding day, this time by updating her profile photo on Instagram. Although much smaller than her grid pictures, the miniature snap showed Eugenie posing at Windsor Castle and looking stunning in her Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos ivory wedding dress.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.