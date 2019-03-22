Sarah Ferguson shares her pride after Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first engagement The couple were joined by Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson has revealed just how proud she is of daughter and new son-in-law – and even her ex-husband Prince Andrew. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank carried out their first public engagement together since their royal wedding on Thursday afternoon. The newlyweds paid a visit to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in London to open the new Stanmore Building, along with Eugenie's father. A short while later, Sarah took to Instagram to share her delight. "So proud of Andrew, Eugenie and Jack today at the opening of the new Stanmore Building @rnohnhs," she wrote.

Opening up about her daughter's scoliosis diagnosis, the 59-year-old added: "Eugenie was operated on there at the age of 12 for scoliosis and my family owes the hospital so much @princesseugenie #rnoh @the.rnoh.charity @hrhthedukeofyork." Although the outing was not an official engagement for Jack, who is not a working member of the royal family, he was there to support Eugenie on her special day.

MORE: Princess Eugenie's poignant visit to Nottingham hospital - find out why

Loading the player...

Eugenie, 28, was diagnosed with Scoliosis in 2012 and soon after she was told to have life-changing surgery on her back. She had titanium added to her spine to rebuild it as a result of a curvature. The young Princess spent three days in intensive care, followed by a week on a ward and six days in a wheelchair before she was able to walk again. The royal has previously done a lot of work for scoliosis charities, and proudly chose to wear a wedding dress with a low-cut back so that she could show off her scar. Eugenie also touchingly chose to invite the NHS surgeon Jan Lehovsky and his team – who performed the surgery on her – to her wedding last year.

READ: The royal family's most romantic gestures

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.