Princess Eugenie celebrates sister Beatrice and mum Sarah Ferguson with sweetest message

Princess Eugenie has celebrated her big sister Beatrice and "cool" mum Sarah Ferguson on International Women's Day with a touching tribute. Firstly, the 28-year-old newlywed shared photos of Beatrice, 30, on her Instagram Stories, with a message that read: "Let's celebrate amazing women today and everyday like my sister Beatrice. She then continued to explain: "Beatrice visited @the_oecd to launch @SIGI on International Women's Day. The #SIGI report provides policy recommendations to help governments deliver on their commitments to promote #genderequality. You are pretty amazing Bea and we celebrate you on #IWD2019 #IWD."

Proud Eugenie then added a quote from her sister, writing: "We have to have to will to create whole-of-society, collaborative and integrated responses to make sure that half of us are not held back or left behind. Princess Beatrice." The quote was part of a speech delivered by Beatrice on Friday at the organisation for Economic Co-operation. She also held bilateral meetings with the Secretary General of the ECD, the British Ambassador to the OECD, and the OECD Chief of Staff.

Eugenie also added a throwback photo of her mum Sarah, along with the message: "On #IWD I'm celebrating mumma and how cool she is. And thank you for those shoes. You are amazing and the work you do is so important So proud of you today and all days." The shoes that Eugenie referenced were a the pairs of yellow boots that the two girls are wearing while holding their mum's hand in the throwback photo. How sweet!

