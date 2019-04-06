Fans convinced Serena Williams just let slip Meghan Markle’s baby gender It was a very heavy hint

The whole world wants to know the gender of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby - and Meghan's good friend Serena Williams might just have revealed that they're expecting a girl! In an interview with E! on Friday, the tennis champion spoke about "a friend" who is expecting a baby and referred to the child as "she". Asked if she has advice for new parents, the mum-of-one answered: "Accept mistakes and don't expect to be perfect. We put so much pressure on ourselves." She then revealed: "My friend is pregnant and she's like, 'Oh, my kid's gonna do this,' and I just looked at her and I was like, 'No, she's not.'" She then quickly moved on to talking about her own experiences.

Serena at the royal wedding last year

If wouldn't be unlikely that Serena knows the baby gender, as she threw a lavish baby shower for Meghan in New York last year, which was attended by stars including Amal Clonney and Gayle King. Although it was a very private event, held for the Duchess' close friends, Serena gave fans a glimpse of the the shower by sharing a selfie from the hotel suite.

Royal baby fever is mounting with Meghan expected to give birth in a matter of weeks, but she and Harry have said they are keeping the sex of their baby a surprise. However, many fans are convinced they are having a girl, and will be delighted to hear Serena's heavy hint. Last year, during Harry and Meghan's walkabout on the Australia tour, a crowd member shouted to the Prince: "I hope it's a girl!" Harry then replied: "So do I."

