Princess Eugenie travels to Vienna for important reason

Princess Eugenie has travelled to Vienna for a very important reason – to give a keynote address at the 19th Alliance against Trafficking in Persons Conference. According to the organisation's Twitter account, Eugenie made a passionate speech in which she said, "human trafficking is far more deep-rooted than we could ever imagined" and "we stand for all the people that cannot stand here today."

The Princess also took to her Instagram page on Monday evening to explain more about her visit. "It was fantastic to have the opportunity to speak at the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s (OSCE) 19th Alliance against Trafficking in Persons Conference," she captioned a number of photographs of her at the event. "57 OSCE participating States and 11 Partners for co-operation from Europe, Central Asia, and North America have come together to examine how technology can be leveraged in order to support survivors and to break the cycle of human trafficking."

Eugenie has campaigned against modern slavery for many years, having learned about the cause in 2012 following her father the Duke of York’s visit to the Women’s Interlink Foundation in Calcutta, India. She visited there herself in 2013, later co-founding the Anti-Slavery Collective with the aim to one day abolish modern slavery by supporting vulnerable women and children.

Within just an hour, Eugenie's Instagram post gained plenty of supportive comments from fans and royal watchers. "Thank you for your work on behalf of the victims of human trafficking," one wrote, while another added: "You are doing great work on behalf of those who are vulnerable."

