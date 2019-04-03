Princess Eugenie shares stunning never-before-seen photo from her wedding day Did you spot the change?

New profile pic! Earlier this week, Princess Eugenie surprised fans by sharing another gorgeous photo from her wedding day, this time by updating her profile photo on Instagram. Although much smaller than her grid pictures, the miniature snap shows Eugenie, 29, posing at Windsor Castle and looking stunning in her Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos ivory wedding dress. Her emerald and diamond tiara is also on full display.

Eugenie has just celebrated her 29th birthday and to mark the special day, she took to Instagram to repost the official portrait of herself and husband Jack Brooksbank that was released following their reception. The newlyweds were pictured walking hand-in-hand, with the bride stunning in a champagne coloured Zac Posen gown. Eugenie had asked for the dress to resemble one of Grace Kelly's outfits in 1955 film, To Catch a Thief.

"My 28th year was the best one yet. Now to being 29... Thank you for all the birthday wishes," Eugenie wrote. Her caption prompted some fans to reveal their wish for the couple to have a baby this year. One follower replied: "I know it's not my business but I hope your 29th year brings a baby."

Back in January, meanwhile, Eugenie posted a throwback photo to the exact date she announced her engagement. "What a year it's been and how exciting for 2019," she wrote. One of her fans responded: "Now all there needs to be is a pregnancy announcement," while another posted: "I hope this exciting 2019 means a baby on the way."

While Eugenie has been enjoying married life, her older sister Princess Beatrice's relationship with new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has been growing serious. The couple, who recently went public with their romance, joined Beatrice's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York at the Grand Prix in Bahrain. Andrew was on an official trip to Bahrain but joined his family for a fun sporting day out.

