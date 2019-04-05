Princess Eugenie just shared the sweetest photo of her sister on Instagram Too cute…

Princess Eugenie rose to the occasion once more this week when she shared the cutest photo of her older sister on Instagram for Throwback Thursday.

The sweet snap shows Princess Beatrice as a toddler, walking through a pile of snow wearing a bright pink ski suit, blue wellies and white knitted gloves, her blonde fringe peeking out of a matching white woollen hat. Princess Eugenie captioned the picture: “#tbt to my adorable sister winning in the snow!”

Princess Eugenie has over 800,000 followers

She didn’t reveal where it was taken, but the princesses grew up going on skiing holidays to Swiss resort Verbier with both their parents, Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie clearly has a lot of fond memories from the past.

In the last few months, the 29-year-old royal has shared several photos from her private archives with followers, including pictures of her parents when they were children. Earlier this week, the Princess updated her Instagram profile pic to display a never-before-seen photo from her wedding at Windsor Castle and on Mother’s Day last month, she shared photos from a recent hike with her mum, who she called “my beautiful and spectacular mother”.

Princess Eugenie married her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank last October

The princesses and their mum all clearly enjoy posting photos of each other on social media, usually writing a sweet message that shows what a close bond they share. It looks like that will soon extend to the rest of the family, too: earlier this week, Princess Eugenie celebrated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joining Instagram with a message to their new account @sussexroyal that said, “welcome cousins”.

As royal-watchers wait for news about the imminent Sussex baby, Princess Eugenie has kept mum in answer to questions about her own plans to start a family. She married her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank last October and was quickly inundated with comments about a possible baby announcement when she uploaded a photo of their wedding on her birthday last month. For now, though, she seems more interested in sharing pics of her family members as children than having any of her own, and when they’re this cute, who could blame her?

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice, who turns 31 in August, remains a fashion icon, showing off her impeccable taste at a book launch in New York on Wednesday. She flew back to the city this week after attending the Bahrain Grand Prix with her parents and her boyfriend, billionaire entrepreneur Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

