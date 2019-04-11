How the Countess of Wessex goes out of her way to help during royal engagements Royal photographer Tim Rooke spoke to HELLO!

The Countess of Wessex is one of the hardest working members of the royal family, and is always out and about undertaking charity engagements. And according to Shutterstock's royal photographer Tim Rooke, the mother-of-two always goes out of her way to help ensure that good photos are taken – in turn not only helping the photographers, but helping to promote the charities too. Tim said: "I very much like the Countess of Wessex. I have been on some of her foreign trips but the main problem is actually getting the pictures published. But she goes out of her way to actually help you, she will stop, she knows what a good photograph is."

The Countess of Wessex goes out of her way to help royal photographers Credit: Shutterstock/Tim Rooke

He continued: "And of course, most of the engagements that royals do are connected to charity and obviously when the royals visit its part to promote those charities. So if she gives you a good picture it all helps." Sophie was recently pictured out as she joined blindness prevention charity Orbis UK to mark their See My Future appeal at an event in London. The 54-year-old is a global ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, and is a longstanding supporter of Orbis.

Sophie Wessex does a lot of charity engagements

Tim told HELLO! that along with Sophie, the Duchess of Cornwall also has a particularly friendly relationship with photographers. He said: "With Charles and Camilla, certainly the Duchess of Cornwall often acknowledges us, especially if it is at a smaller event. I do all the overseas tours with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and quite often if there isn't a lot of people there if she sees a familiar face she will often chat and say hello. And if she knows you are after a certain picture she will always go out of her way and try and make it work." He added of Camilla: "If we are in a hot country, she doesn't like the hot weather so she will often stop and talk to us about the weather. She's very nice. We don't have the same conversation with the younger royals as there are a lot more members of the public around as well."

