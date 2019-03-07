The Countess of Wessex enjoys reunion on night out with this Strictly Come Dancing star This sounds lovely!

The Countess of Wessex has already revealed that she is a big fan of Strictly Come Dancing, having sat in the front row of the BBC One dance show with her daughter Lady Louise Windsor last series. And it sounds like the royal got on extremely well with the Strictly stars during the visit. So on Wednesday night, one celebrity contestant, Faye Tozer, was delighted to reunite with Sophie at a special charity event. The mum-of-two officially opened the Beacon of Light education charity in Sunderland, and Faye was the person to introduce the royal onto the stage. Taking to Instagram afterwards, Faye shared a lovely photo of the pair on stage, and wrote: "It was an absolute honour introducing on stage HRH the Countess of Wessex, who officially opened and is Patron of our @beaconoflightsunderland. It’s my second time meeting her. (Last time at Strictly). She's so grounded and real. I'm a huge fan."

Strictly Come Dancing star Faye Tozer reunited with the Countess of Wessex

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton approve of being called 'Will and Kate'

In November, Strictly fans were delighted after spotting two members of the royal family in the Strictly audience, and afterwards, the show's presenter Tess Daly revealed the special meaning behind their surprise visit. Vernon Kay's wife explained that they had gone along for a special birthday treat for Lady Louise – who turned 15 on 8 November. Tess said: "It was lovely to have them there, we are very fortunate we have a few fans in the royal household… They did absolutely [get a backstage tour]. Lady Louise was celebrating turning 15 and she said it was a treat to come and visit the show. She's a big fan, herself and her mother. They enjoyed all the action from the front row and they had a great night. It was great to welcome them."

Sophie and Lady Louise went to watch the Strictly show in 2018

READ: The cute thing that Prince William does for Princess Charlotte - and it might surprise you

Tess also revealed that Prince Charles and Camilla were also big fans of the show, explaining: "Camilla told me that herself and Charles enjoy watching the show on more than one occasion. She's been down to visit the set… she loves the show! It was wonderful, she sat on the judging panel, held a pen and a paddle and got involved. She met all the crew. It's an honour having royal fans amongst our viewers."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.