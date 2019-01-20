Royal family celebrate Countess of Wessex's birthday – see the gorgeous photo It's going to be a day of celebrations

Happy birthday to the Countess of Wessex! Prince Edward's wife will no doubt be celebrating her special day in private with her loved ones, but on Sunday the royal family publicly wished Sophie a happy birthday by sharing a gorgeous photo of her. The snap was taken in October 2018 at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank, and showed Sophie, 54, walking to St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The Countess looked as lovely as ever, dressed up in a dark tweed number by Azzedine Alaia, which had a fabulous fit and flare shape and a satin edge. She topped the look off with a large fascinator by one of her favourite hat designers Jane Taylor.

Loading the player...

The royal family's Twitter caption read: "Happy Birthday to HRH The Countess of Wessex! #HappyBirthdayHRH." Within hours, hundreds of comments had flooded in for birthday girl Sophie, with fans wishing her many happy returns. One Twitter user noted: "Sophie is so appreciated. Truly hard working and sometimes overlooked..." Another replied: "Happy birthday to a beautiful, stylish and hard-working royal lady!! Thank you for all the great work you do, Ma'am, and all my very best wishes for a wonderful day!!"

MORE: Ant McPartlin breaks silence on new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett

Happy Birthday to HRH The Countess of Wessex! #HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/2WLiu0n8aH — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 20, 2019

MORE: Ashley Roberts reveals when she started dating Giovanni Pernice

Sophie is married to the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, and together the couple share two children: Lady Louise Windsor, 15, and 11-year-old James, Viscount Severn. As a member of The Firm, Sophie divides her time between supporting the Queen and the many charities and organisations she is patron or president of. She also undertakes hundreds of visits to schools, universities, military bases and charity headquarters in order to learn more about their work every year.

The Countess' interests include supporting people with disabilities, the prevention of blindness in developing countries, agriculture and fashion. She is patron of over 70 charities and organisations.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.