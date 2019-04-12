Princess Mette-Marit’s ex-partner divorcing after 15 years - royal news He has a son with Mette-Marit

Before marrying Prince Haakon in 2001, Mette Marit, Crown Princess of Norway, had her eldest son Marius with her ex-partner Morten Borg. The pair then went their separate ways, with both of them marrying new partners. But it has now been reported that Morten has split from his wife of 15 years, Celine Maktabi. Norwegian news site Se and Hør confirmed the separation on Friday morning, reporting that they are getting a divorce. Morten and Celine married in 2014 after getting engaged on a holiday in Egypt. Former model Celine also has a son from a previous marriage, who is said to get along well with 22-year-old Marius. No more details about why the couple are divorcing have been released.

Mette-Marit, 44, has previously opened up about the family difficulties she faced after her own parents divorced while growing up. "When I was little, I always felt that I had something I had to hide. The fact that my father was an alcoholic, not one of my friends knew that," the Princess told an audience in the Norwegian town of Snåsa. "I think that the pleasure I have had in getting into the world of books has just been reinforced. Important for understanding the most difficult things in our lives, which makes us most vulnerable, which causes us to feel shame."

The royal completed her education and she graduated in philosophy, chemistry and ICT at the University of Agder. She then met Morten - who was once convicted of drug possession - and gave birth to Marius on 13 January 1997. Two years later, Mette-Marit met the Crown Prince at a concert in Kristiansand. They moved in together 12 months later and became engaged on 1 December 2000. The royal couple married on 25 August 2001 in Oslo Cathedral, and Mette-Marit became Crown Princess of Norway. They now have two children together, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 15, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 13.

