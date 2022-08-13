Blonde Haired Royals: Princess Diana, Kitty Spencer, Sophie Wessex & more

Rumour has it that blondes have more fun – and a surprising number of royal ladies would agree. From Princess Diana to Sophie Wessex, Lady Amelia Windsor to Lady Kitty Spencer, there are a host of royals who revel in their blonde moments.

RELATED: Blonde vs Brunette! 11 celebrities who've experimented with their hair colour

Whether born with naturally light locks or having undergone a lifetime of highlights, balayage and dye jobs, these royals wholeheartedly embrace the blonde.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Golden-haired royals

Keep scrolling to discover our favourite blonde royals and uncover some serious hair inspiration for your next salon visit…

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor has experimented with her blonde tresses across the years. From chic French crops to sandy long waves, the socialite knows how to toy with her 'dos.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene of Monaco's platinum pixie cut is inseparable from the elegant image. Whether slicked back or partially shaved, there isn’t a style this royal can't nail.

Princess Diana

The People's Princess signified all-things eighties with her famed feather shag. Her voluminous Sloane Ranger layers played into her sweetheart image perfectly and sparked a wave of women wanting to mirror her gravity-defying tresses.

RELATED: Princess Diana's private bedrooms revealed in unearthed photos

Lady Kitty Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer frequently serves up blonde bombshell moments. The niece of Princess Diana usually wears her silky bleach blonde waves down loose when attending red carpets, runway shows and social events.

Lady Amelia & Eliza Spencer

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer take after their big sister Lady Kitty in the hair department. The twins never miss out on a chance to coordinate their outfits and hairstyles, and have sported a range of up-dos and finely coiffed blowdries across the years.

Duchess Camilla

Duchess Camilla's bouncing blowdry has become synonymous with her style. The royal favours her signature platinum layers, which are often carefully styled under a fabulous hat for extra sass.

LOOK: Nicola Peltz rocks her new brown hair by the pool

Princess Grace of Monaco

Nobody epitomised sophistication quite like Princess Grace of Monaco. The royal's honey hair was a leading element of her elegant aesthetic. Pristinely braided high buns, side swept partings and loosely coiffed curls made for dazzling hairstyles during her time.

Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima has become a go-to source of style inspiration, yet her hair always has something to offer too. The royal never fails to step out looking anything less than flawless – and this goes for her silky mane as well.

Princess Olympia of Greece

We've become accustomed to seeing Princess Olympia of Greece on the runway, so it comes as no surprise that the royal always has a sleek hairdo to match her effortless style.

READ MORE: How to prepare your wedding day hair – 6 expert tips you need to know

Sophie Wessex

Relaxed low ponytails, high buns, princess-style partings – Sophie Wessex has rocked it all. The duchess is always switching her hairstyle up, which makes each public outing something to look forward to.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall's bright blonde locks make her an easy spot at riding events and royal outings. The equestrian favours practical yet smart styles to match her typically sporty attire.

READ: These 5 beauty hacks are serious game changers

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.