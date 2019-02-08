These two royal couples just went on a double date skiing What a way to bring in the weekend!

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway kicked the weekend off in Scandinavian style on a double date skiing holiday with the Swedish royals. The royal couple joined Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Daniel as they took to the slopes in Åre while they attended the World Ski Championships on Friday. Mette-Marit then shared two photographs on her official Instagram account, with a caption that translated to: "Hey Norway... and a little Sweden then! Looking forward to seeing more of those who are a little better at skiing than us. Here in Åre!" The photos showed both couples in their ski gear, smiling for the camera.

The Swedish royals are huge skiing fans, and they shared a video of a family skiing holiday - with their children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar - just last month for the Epiphany weekend after Christmas and New Year. In the video shared by the royal family's Instagram account, the children showed off some seriously impressive skills - especially little Estelle, who looked adorable as she raced ahead of her family. The video caption translated into English, read: "The Crown Princess family on [Epiphany] weekend skiing in the mountains."

But this week's outing looked like strictly adults only! For mother-of-three Mette-Marit, it was one of the first few activities she has publicly shared on her social media since announcing her chronic pulmonary fibrosis diagnosis in October last year. According to the British Lung Foundation, pulmonary fibrosis is a term that covers many different conditions that cause scar tissue to build up in your lungs. However, we're sure you'll agree she looks the picture of health and happiness in these photos!

