Princess Diana's rare handwritten note for Prince Harry She was such a loving mother

Prince Harrywas an adorable little boy who had a lovely bond with his doting mother Diana, Princess of Wales, while growing up. Royal fans have now been treated to an insight into their relationship, with a handwritten note that Dianna penned on behalf of Harry in his younger years. According to Carolyn Robb, 53, who started working as a personal chef for Diana and her family at Kensington Palace in 1989, the Princess would let Harry eat mini treacle tarts for breakfast. In an interview with the Sunday Times, Carolyn revealed that one time, Harry came into the kitchen asking for a sweet treat with a note, handwritten by Diana, which read: "Mummy says it's okay!" She also said that she used to keep a supply of tarts in the freezer because Harry was such a big fan of them!

Diana on a day out with her boys Harry and William

In the interview, which gave a rare glimpse into Diana's family life with Prince Charles and their two boys, Carolyn continued to talk about what sorts of foods they enjoyed eating. She revealed that they were "very easy to cook for" and "loved simple things" like salads, souffles, mint lamb and stuffed aubergine. Because the boys enjoyed sweet treats so much, she told the paper that she snook flapjacks and biscuits into their school lunchboxes. After Charles and Diana's divorce, Carolyn continued to work for Charles until 2000.

Now that he's all grown up, 34-year-old Prince Harry is currently preparing to bring his first little one with wife Meghan Markle. On Thursday, Kensington Palace announced that the royal couple would be keeping the details for their birth private, and that the public would be informed by the proud parents after they have had the chance to celebrate the news themselves.

