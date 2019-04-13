Royal cuteness - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle write personalised letters to school children Such a sweet class of children!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent personalised letters to children who sent them royal baby well wishes. Children from The Willows primary school in Stratford Upon Avon had written letters for Harry and Meghan to congratulate them on their baby. The royal parents-to-be then responded by sending a package of individual letters for each pupil in the class. A teacher uploaded photos of the letters onto Twitter, writing alongside them: "Look what arrived this morning. The main letter read: "Their Royal Highnesses were immensely touched that you took the trouble to write, as well as organise the children to write such lovely letters. Please find enclosed individual replies for each child and I would be most grateful if you could distribute them on my behalf. This letter comes with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's warmest thanks and very best wishes."

Mum-to-be Meghan is expected to give birth to her first baby with Prince Harry over the next few weeks. Just last week, the couple moved into their new house, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor, where they will raise their child. Having now taken a step back from public engagements ahead of the birth of her baby, Meghan will be spending her time nesting and getting to know her new neighbourhood. With a keen interest in design and interior, the Duchess will no doubt have had a lot of involvement in the décor of their new home and will be using her time putting the finishing touches to the baby's nursery.

On Thursday, Kensington Palace announced that the royal couple would be keeping the details for their birth private, and that the public would be informed by the proud parents after they have had the chance to celebrate the news themselves.

