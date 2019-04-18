Will Prince William miss the royal baby's birth? The biggest hint yet Any day now…

The royal family is about to welcome its newest member, but Prince William might end up missing the all-important moment the baby is born. William is due to travel to New Zealand for an official visit from 25 to 26 April to pay tribute to those affected by last month's Christchurch mosques terrorist attack.

William's visit, which is at the request of New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern, will begin in Auckland followed by Christchurch, where 50 people were killed in the shootings. The Duke will meet survivors of the attack and their families, members of the emergency services and Muslim community leaders. Kensington Palace said: "During the visit, the Duke will pay tribute to those affected by the Christchurch mosques terrorist attack, and will recognise the incredible empathy and unity displayed by the people of New Zealand in the weeks that followed."

William may miss the birth of Harry's child

Following the horrific incident, Her Majesty, who is Queen of New Zealand, and other senior royals sent heartfelt messages of condolence. In a joint message, William, Kate and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: "We have all been fortunate to spend time in Christchurch and have felt the warm, open-hearted and generous spirit that is core to its remarkable people. No person should ever have to fear attending a sacred place of worship."

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, are due to welcome their first child any day now. The former actress has previously revealed she is due at the end of April or beginning of May, which means her brother-in-law William may well miss the birth.

The couple are busy preparing for the baby's arrival, waiting patiently at their new home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage. Their decision to keep the birth a private affair has left fans guessing that Harry and Meghan are planning a home delivery, instead of going to a local hospital. The couple have promised to share the news with the public once they have celebrated in private as a new family.

