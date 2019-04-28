Watch the rare moment young Prince Harry hold hands with the Queen – video Harry was just four years old

An incredibly rare moment between a young Prince Harry and his grandmother the Queen was captured on camera back in 1989. The video below shows Harry, who was just four at the time, holding hands with his grandma as they left St George's Chapel in Windsor following the Easter Sunday service. The pair adorably matched in shades of pink, and out of all the royal grandchildren, Harry had the honour to hold onto the Queen and jump into the same car as her. Watch the sweet video below.

