The royals' most extravagant birthday parties from Prince Harry to Princess Eugenie The royal family sure knows how to party!

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her 38th birthday this month and the next royal to celebrate being another year older will be the Countess of Wessex, who turns 55 on Monday. So, before the celebrations get underway, we thought we'd take a look at the most extravagant royal birthday parties to date…

Princess Olympia's 21st birthday

Princess Olympia's 21st birthday was certainly an extravagant affair. With a revolution theme and a guest list jam-packed with royals, it's said that the event had a Marie Antoinette feeling – we'd expect no less from the Crown Prince and Princess of Greece's daughter! In fact, the princess shared her birthday with her father, who turned 50. The party took place in the Cotswolds, and the princess opted for a stunning, sheer Steven Khalil gown which she paired with out-of-this-world gold platform Gucci trainers. Tables were piled high with pink pastries and decadent cakes, so it's safe to say guests didn't go hungry!

MORE: Future of Prince Harry and Meghan's staff at Frogmore Cottage revealed as they prepare to split time in Canada

Princess Beatrice's 31st birthday

For her 31st, Princess Beatrice hosted a lavish vegan dinner party, offering guests a plant-based menu. According to The Mail on Sunday, Beatrice enlisted the help of caterers The Admirable Crichton to create a three-course fully vegan dinner menu. The birthday cake was also dairy-free. Incredible!

MORE: Piers Morgan divides fans after sharing Meghan Markle's private message

Prince Harry's 30th birthday

Prince Harry sure rung in his 30s in style! The event took place at Clarence House and was reportedly planned by Pippa Middleton and close friend Guy Pelly, who arranged for the celebrations to include a ski resort-theme complete with delicious specialty cocktails and a snow machine, no less. Prince Charles is said to have sent boxes of champagne to his son's do for good measure. Ellie Goulding was on the guest list, and Eton Mess – Harry's favourite dessert – was also served.

Princess Elisabeth's 18th birthday

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium's 18th birthday party was a lot more glamourous than a trip to the pub. The event took place at the Royal Palace in Brussels and was attended by politicians as well as family members. What's more, People magazine reported that an incredible "80 teenagers" were invited, all of whom share Elisabeth's 2001 birth year.

Entertainment for the evening included a performance by the Antwerp Royal Ballet School, and one of the royal's birthday gifts was the honour of appearing on an official postage stamp. Casual.

Prince Charles' 70th birthday

Prince Charles is next in line to the British throne, so it makes sense that he'd ring in his 70th birthday with a bang. The celebrations took place at Buckingham Palace and Charles' entire family was present. The Queen made an affectionate toast to her son to mark the occasion, and aside from Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the guest list included the likes of Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Queen Rania of Jordan, Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway.

Jools Holland provided the music, and other entertainment came from Chinese acrobats and Canadian comedian Michel Lauziere. As for food, guests feasted on the likes of poussin with autumn vegetables, salmon tartlet and dessert was delicious-sounding ice cream bombes, served on blue tables decorated with candles and flowers from Highgrove Gardens.

Princess Eugenie's 25th birthday

Princess Eugenie's 25th birthday was an 11-hour fancy dress party that took place at Royal Lodge. The birthday girl arrived dressed as Snow White, while sister Beatrice decided to dress up as Ariel and cousin Prince Harry was hilariously Super Mario. It's reported that guests were required to bring their passports as proof of identity and the party went on until 5am, with Sarah Ferguson sending away the 2am coaches that were meant to take people home.

Prince William's 21st birthday

Prince William famously spent his 21st at Windsor Castle in 2003. The theme, Out of Africa, was inspired by William's gap year and costumes are said to have included bananas, lions and even Tarzan.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.