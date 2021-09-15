The Queen shares heartfelt message to celebrate Prince Harry's birthday The monarch and her grandson share a close bond

The Queen shared a heartfelt message for her grandson, the Duke of Sussex, on his 37th birthday on Wednesday.

The royal family's social media accounts posted four photos of Prince Harry to mark his special day, including one with wife Meghan during their royal tour of Australia in 2018 and another of the Duke helping schoolchildren to plant trees in Botswana.

The accompanying caption read: "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today!"

Harry has returned to the UK twice since he and wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March 2020. He flew in for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in April and unveiled a statue of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, at Kensington Palace with the Duke of Cambridge in July.

The Sussexes are likely to celebrate Harry's birthday privately at their Montecito home with their two-year-old son, Archie, and three-month-old daughter, Lilibet.

The Queen shared four touching images of grandson Harry

Harry will appear alongside members of the royal family in a new BBC documentary celebrating the life of his late grandfather, Prince Philip.

Both he and his brother, Prince William, appeared in a trailer for Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.

The clip begins with William saying: "He's always been a huge presence behind everything we've done really."

It then jumps to Harry, who adds: "What you see is what you got with my grandfather. He was unapologetically him."

The programme, which will air on 22 September, features all of the Queen and the Duke's children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward..

It also includes interviews with the late Duke's adult grandchildren, including Zara Tindall, who said in the trailer: "You never really prepare yourself for losing him because he was always there."

