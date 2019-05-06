Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby boy surprise! All the signs that pointed to a girl What a surprise!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their baby boy on 6 May, and as royal fans around the world celebrate, many punters will be shocked at the baby's gender. Since Meghan's pregnancy was announced in October, bets have been slashed on the odds that the baby would be a girl. At the end of April, Betway announced that punters were siding overwhelmingly with the baby being a girl, and the odds were 4/7. Bookmakers had also previously told HELLO! they have been forced to slash the odds on the baby being a girl after a flurry of big-money bets led them to believe someone in the know had let the news slip. "We've had a four-figure bet on the baby being a girl, which is a really big bet for what we call a 'novelty market'," Betfair spokeswoman Katie Baylis told us. "It was placed by a customer in the London area."

Other suggestions it would be a girl dated back to the moment the royal couple announced the baby news. During their tour in Australia in October, Harry told a well-wisher during a walkabout that he would like to have a daughter. The fan shouted from the crowd: "I hope it's a girl!" to which Harry replied: "So do I!"

Prince Harry and Meghan have welcomed a baby boy!

In February, Meghan enjoyed a star-studded baby shower in New York to celebrate the near arrival of her baby, which was attended by the likes of Amal Clooney and her best friend Jessica Mulroney. Fans were even more convinced that the baby would be a girl, after photos posted from the event revealed that guests tucked into cakes alongside a pink pot of sugared almonds.

However, it appears the colour of the sweets weren't a hint at the royal baby's gender after all! A statement released by Buckingham Palace on Monday afternoon confirmed: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

