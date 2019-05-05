Why it would be EXTRA special if Meghan Markle gave birth TODAY Five years ago was another momentous day...

Meghan Markle is expected to give birth any day now and royal watchers just noticed a special twist of fate that would make Sunday the perfect day for the new arrival.

The birth of Meghan and Harry's baby is expected to happen within days

This isn't the first time Meghan has arranged a big launch for early May. Sunday marks the five-year anniversary of her setting up her popular lifestyle blog, The TIG. The date was noted on Twitter by Duchess of Sussex fan account @duchessmegfan, who wrote, "5 years ago today Meghan launched the TIG." The tweet then quoted Meghan's first message on the site, which stated: "My Philosophy on The TIG is that you don't always have to color between the lines. I just want to enjoy every facet [of lifestyle], not be so stringent."

A couple of images accompanied the tweet, one showing a black and white screenshot of the website, the other featuring Meghan smiling while holding up a handbag emblazoned with the words "Ms Tig." Not only that, but a few months after the site launched, Meghan referred to The TIG as "my baby," writing: "It's my baby. It's become my space to voice my own opinion."

The website was a popular side project for the Duchess, who at the time starred on the popular American TV show Suits, which started in 2011. The site's focus was on self-love, acceptance and having fun with fashion and beauty, and it had a huge fanbase. At the height of its popularity, it had more than 800,000 Facebook fans and 3 million followers on Instagram.

Meghan has been nesting for the last few weeks and not making any public appearances

Meghan took down the site after she became engaged to Prince Harry in 2017 and logged out of her personal social media accounts the following year. The couple now share a royal Instagram account, @sussexroyal, which they are now using to highlight a different charitable cause every month.

With her first (human) baby expected to be due any day now and Meghan and Harry keeping their plans for the birth under wraps, it's possible that news about the new royal arrival could break at any moment. For the sake of a happy coincidence, there's no time like the present.

