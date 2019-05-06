How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent last weekend as duo before royal baby birth Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lives are set to change forever following the arrival of their royal baby. It was announced on Monday that Meghan had gone into labour in the early hours of the morning, following weeks of anticipation since the Duchess' last public appearance to sign a book of condolence at New Zealand House on 19 March.

In the weeks that have passed, the first-time mum has been in nesting mode at her new home, Frogmore Cottage, where she has been spending quality time with her husband and her mum Doria Ragland, who has flown over from the United States to assist Prince Harry and Meghan, and spend time with her new grandchild.

Doria Ragland has been staying with Prince Harry and Meghan in Windsor

In their final weekend before becoming a family of three, Prince Harry and Meghan stayed at their Windsor base with Doria in anticipation of their new arrival. They have spent the last few weekends in a similar way, with Prince Harry making an outing to the London Marathon on Sunday 28 April when it became clear that the baby wasn't going to arrive that day.

Prince Harry and Meghan's recently-renovated home will have provided the peace and privacy they will have wanted in the lead up to their baby's birth. Not only does Frogmore Cottage have beautiful gardens where they could go out for a walk, it also has impressive facilities including a yoga studio, nursery, and no doubt, a fully-equipped kitchen. Meghan has made no secret of her love of cooking, with roast chicken and hearty soups among her signature dishes.

Prince Harry went to the London Marathon at the end of April

Before she married Prince Harry, Meghan once shared with Today: "I am a big fan of Sunday suppers. Whether we're eating lamb tagine, pot roast or a hearty soup, the idea of gathering for a hearty meal with friends and family on a Sunday makes me feel comforted." Even more important when she was just hours away from welcoming the newest addition to her family!

