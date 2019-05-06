Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome their first child The news was announced by Buckingham Palace on 6 May

The Duchess of Sussex has given birth to her first child with Prince Harry - a baby boy! The new royal will now be known as the Earl of Dumbarton. The happy news was announced by the proud father, who said: "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy, early this morning, a very healthy baby boy. Mother and baby are doing very well. It's the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined." He added: "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension."

"I haven't been at many births," he continued whilst speaking outside in Windsor. "This is definitely my first birth - it was amazing, absolutely incredible. I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to-die-for so I'm absolutely over the moon." The baby's sex was a surprise for the delighted couple, who chose not to find out what they were having.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their first child

Asked if they had any names yet, Harry said: "Still thinking about names. The baby is a little bit overdue, so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit, but for us I think we will be seeing you guys in probably two days' time as planned as a family to be able to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby."

READ: Everything we know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn royal baby

The official statement from the Palace read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth." The message continued: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage." The statement concluded: "Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well."

Loading the player...

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

The announcement came just minutes after it was confirmed that the Duchess, 37, was in the early stages of labour. At 2.30pm, the Palace wrote this statement: "The Duchess of Sussex went into labour in the early hours of this morning. The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highnesses' side. An announcement will be made soon." The royal baby is seventh-in-line to the throne, and the Queen and Prince Philip's eighth great-grandchild.

MORE: All the times Prince Harry treated Meghan like the queen she is

The new arrival is a younger cousin for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. News of the baby's birth was officially announced to the public after the Queen and other members of the royal family were informed. A traditional paper announcement will later be displayed on an easel outside Buckingham Palace, confirming the baby's sex, weight and the timing of the birth. Royal watchers will now be eager to catch their first glimpse of the baby.

The couple's child is seventh-in-line to the throne

The royal couple previously announced in a statement that they would be keeping details about the arrangements for the birth private. The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

MORE: 6 fun activities Prince Harry and Meghan's children can do in Windsor

Meanwhile, Doria will no doubt be on hands to support the Duchess through her journey to motherhood. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are set to be among the first visitors to meet their newest family member. Meanwhile, the Queen visited Kate's children at home within a day or two of the birth. It is likely that this will be the same case for Harry and Meghan's child.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.