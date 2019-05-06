When we will see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal baby for the first time Congratulations to the proud parents!

Following the happy news of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby's arrival on Monday 6 May, the world is anticipating when we will catch a glimpse of the newborn. We know for a fact that the couple will be making an appearance with their baby son outside the grounds of Windsor Castle in the next few days – and we can't wait. Following the news of his son's safe arrival into the world, Prince Harry told the awaiting press that we would see the new family-of-three in around two days time. He said: "I think we will be seeing you guys in probably two days' time as planned as a family to be able to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby." Harry also spoke about any possible names for their little boy. "Still thinking about names. The baby is a little overdue, so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit," he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the proud parents of a baby boy!

We will also no doubt be seeing some pictures of the royal baby on Prince Harry and Meghan's official Instagram account. The couple are actively part of their social media page, and are known to post never-before-seen pictures on it. We may even see some new photos of them throughout the Duchess' pregnancy.

We will see the royal baby in around two days time

Fans have been on royal baby watch for several weeks now, and were delighted when the news was announced on Bank Holiday Monday. The official statement from the Palace read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth." The message continued: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage." The statement concluded: "Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well."

There is no doubt that the Duke and Duchess will make great parents. They are both excellent with children and both have godchildren of their own. They have also had plenty of practice with their niece and nephews Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Louis and Charlotte have both celebrated their birthdays recently, and the Sussex's wrote a personal message to them on social media for both occasions.

Congratulations Prince Harry and Meghan!

When Harry and Meghan make their first appearance as a family-of-three, it will also mark the first time that the Duchess has been seen since the beginning of April. Over the past few weeks, the first-time mum had been in nesting mode at her new home, Frogmore Cottage, where she has been spending quality time with her husband and her mum Doria Ragland, who has flown over from the United States to assist Prince Harry and Meghan, and spend time with her new grandchild. Harry, meanwhile, had made several public appearances in the lead-up to his baby's arrival, including the London Marathon to help hand out medals, and the Easter Sunday church service, which coincided with the Queen's 93rd birthday.

