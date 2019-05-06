Prince Harry and Meghan's baby boy shares a birthday with one of their close celebrity friends The new royal baby is in good company!

While it was previously speculated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal baby may share a birthday with his cousin Princess Charlotte, the newborn has actually been born on the same day as one of the couple’s close friends – George Clooney. The actor, who attended the royal wedding with his wife Amal, turned 58 on Monday.

George is close with both Prince Harry and Meghan, and has spoken out in defence of his "good friend" Meghan and the "unfair" attention he thinks she has received since joining the royal family. Meanwhile, his wife Amal was one of the guests at the Duchess’ baby shower in New York in February, so they will no doubt be incredibly excited to meet the new arrival and share in the special day.

The former ER actor is not the only famous face to share a birthday with Prince Harry and Meghan’s son; Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell turned 30 on Monday, while Precious actress Gabourey Sidibe turned 36.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s son’s birthday comes just four days after Princess Charlotte celebrated her fourth birthday on 2 May. Both young royals share the zodiac sign of Taurus, with their characteristics said to include wisdom, loyalty, endurance and prudence.

It was announced on Monday afternoon that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had welcomed their first child – a baby boy. Many fans were surprised at the baby’s gender as so many signs appeared to indicate the couple were expecting a baby girl, and now all attention will turn to what they choose to name their son. Speaking after the safe arrival of his baby, proud dad and husband Prince Harry said: "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning, a very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined."

He added: "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

