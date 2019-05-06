Will this be the first royal to visit Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son? We can't wait to see the royal baby!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son arrived safely on Monday 6 May. And while proud grandmother Doria Ragland – who was staying with her daughter at the time of the birth – was the first family member outside Prince Harry and Meghan to see the baby, the little boy's grandfather Prince Charles is expected to be one of the next to visit. This is because Charles is due to leave the country on Tuesday to go on a pre-scheduled royal tour of Germany. Charles won't be returning until Thursday 10 May – by which time it is thought that the public will get a glimpse of the newborn. Charles has been in the country for the arrivals of his other three grandchildren, and was no doubt relieved to find out that he his new grandson had been born just before his visit.

Prince Charles would want to see his new grandson before he goes to Germany

Harry and Meghan recently moved to their new home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, in preparation for the royal baby. Unlike with many royal births, the couple have decided to keep the arrangements private. So much so, that the official easel to mark their son's birth missed out details of the doctors who helped deliver the baby. Unlike Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' easels, names and signatures had been missed off. However, the new parents also decided to do things a little differently when it came to officially announcing their son's arrival. In the official statement, they mentioned the names of many family members, including Princess Diana's relatives - Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer – to say that they were all "delighted" with the happy news.

Shortly after the birth of his son on Bank Holiday Monday, proud dad Harry was beaming with pride as he revealed: "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled. We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Prince Harry was beaming with pride shortly after his son's arrival

Harry confirmed that the couple were "still thinking about names" for their son. "The baby was a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit." He said he planned to make another announcement in two days' time "so everyone can see the baby". Asked what it was like to be present for the birth, he laughed and said: "I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth - it was amazing, absolutely incredible. I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to-die-for so I'm absolutely over the moon."

