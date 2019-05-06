Royal family and close friends congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Such lovely news for the royals!

Shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their baby boy, members of the royal family and close friends of the happy couple were among the first to post congratulatory messages. Taking to Instagram on Monday afternoon, Prince Harry’s uncle, Prince Andrew, took to Instagram to post: "Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the safe delivery of your baby boy!" The royal baby is believed to have been born in Frogmore Cottage - the Sussexes' home in Windsor. He arrived at 5.26am, weighing 7lb 3oz.

Prince Harry and Meghan have welcomed a son

The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were first to be informed and are "delighted with the news", the palace said. Charles Spencer, Harry's maternal uncle, tweeted: "Really very lovely news today - many, many, congratulations! (Good to have another Taurean in the family....)" Meghan's wedding makeup-artist, Daniel Martin, regrammed the Palace's announcement, and in the caption, he said: "Proud #guncle."

Former US First Lady, Michelle Obama, tweeted: "Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can't wait to meet him. # RoyalBaby." Bishop Michael Curry, who gave a sermon about love at Harry and Meghan's wedding, tweeted: "The Jewish tradition reminds us that the birth of every child is a reminder that God is not finished with us yet. There is hope. Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and prayers of blessing for them and their baby."

Meghan's former Suits co-star, Patrick J Adams, remarked: "Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents. Learned first hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure. #playdatesoon." American chat show host, Ellen DeGeneres, told her followers: "The #royalbaby is here! Congratulations, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The baby is 7th in line for the throne, which is crazy, because right now I’m 7th in line for the key-making kiosk at my grocery store. @RoyalFamily."

Elsewhere, Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted: "Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby boy. Wishing you all the best at this happy time." Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "Congratulations to Meghan and Harry on the birth of their baby. I hope they're all doing well. #royalbaby." Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote: "The birth of a baby is a joyful occasion – congratulations to Harry and Meghan." Former Prime Minister David Cameron added: "Heartfelt congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby boy. Such wonderful and happy news! Sending love and very best wishes."

Harry and Meghan's baby is seventh in line to the throne, and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's eighth great-grandchild. The baby's sex was a surprise for the delighted couple, who chose not to find out what they were having. The newest addition to the young royal family is a first cousin of Prince William and Kate’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

