Why Prince Harry apologised after announcing birth of royal baby boy

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are basking in the joy of parenthood, having welcomed their first child just hours ago earlier this morning. But shortly after announcing the birth of his son, Harry apologised to reporters for calling an impromptu press conference at Windsor. Reporters and photographers made a quick dash to Windsor Castle's royal mews on Monday afternoon to hear Harry, 34, speak about his baby.

The small group of press was hastily ushered into the grounds of the castle and as they walked in, Harry, who was dressed casually in a beige jumper and shirt, immediately looked up smiling and waved hello. He apologised for the short notice and thanked press for coming down, even joking with one cameraman who said sorry for not wearing a tie, telling him "you're a cameraman, you can get away with it".

The Duke had had about two hours' sleep, but his excitement was clear to see as he spoke to press against a backdrop of royal horses George and Sir John. "Were they both in the background?" he quipped later.

Praising his wife Meghan, who gave birth at 5:26am, Harry said: "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody. "I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth – it was amazing, absolutely incredible. I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to-die-for so I'm absolutely over the moon."

Harry and Meghan have welcomed a baby boy

Harry confirmed that the couple were "still thinking about names" for their son. "The baby was a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit." He said he planned to make another announcement in two days' time "so everyone can see the baby".

