How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have broken a new tradition with royal baby easel And it's all to do with protecting his privacy

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the proud parents to a healthy baby boy, with their son arriving on Monday 6 May. The protective mum and dad have been wanting to keep details of their child's labour private, so much so that the baby's birth bulletin has missed off the doctor's signatures and any detail of where the baby was delivered. The framed message was placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace for well-wishers to read on Monday afternoon. Brought out just after 4.45pm from the Privy Purse Door, the announcement read: "The Queen and the Royal Family are delighted at the news that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526am today. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The royal baby's easel has broken a new tradition

Footmen Stephen Kelly and Sarah Thompson carried out the golden easel, followed by the bulletin in a wooden frame. The palace's Union Jack flag was also taken down and replaced with a bigger one. The royal baby's labour details have been kept private to respect Prince Harry and Meghan's wishes. At the end of April, they had released a statement informing the public of their decision to keep the details to themselves. Instead, the public will be able to catch a glimpse of the baby in around two days time. Proud dad Prince Harry spoke to press following his son's arrival, and told them that they planned to make another announcement in two days' time "so everyone can see the baby".

In contrast, the easels to announce the births of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all had the signatures of the doctors who were present at their births. These included Dr. Guy Thorpe-Beeston, who appeared on all three announcements, and Dr. Alan Farthing, who was on hand for Charlotte and Louis's births.

MORE: Why Prince Harry apologised after the royal baby was born

Loading the player...

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

After weeks of royal baby watching, fans around the world were thrilled to find out that the Duke and Duchess had welcomed a son on Bank Holiday Monday. The official statement from the Palace read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth."

READ: Prince William and Kate are proud aunt and uncle as the royal baby arrives

The message continued: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage." The statement concluded: "Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.