When we will next see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their son Archie Harrison to the world on Wednesday, royal fans have been eager to see a better glimpse of the baby boy who was swaddled up in a knitted shawl for his adorable debut – and they may not have too long to wait.

With their first wedding anniversary just over a week away, Prince Harry and Meghan may choose to celebrate by releasing a new family photo with their newborn son, which would be a sweet reminder of how much their lives have changed in the past 12 months since Meghan joined the royal family.

Alternatively, the new parents may choose to follow in the footsteps of Harry’s brother and sister-in-law Prince William and Kate, who released official portraits of their firstborn Prince George a month after his birth in July 2013. Who can forget the gorgeous family photo that was captured by Kate’s father Michael Middleton of the couple, their newborn, and pet dog Ludo?

They followed a similar timeline following the birth of Princess Charlotte in May 2015, by sharing portraits of the baby girl in the arms of her proud big brother almost exactly a month after she was born. Meanwhile, royal fans had an even shorter wait for official photos following the safe arrival of Prince Louis in April 2018. Just two weeks later Kensington Palace released portraits captured by keen photographer Kate, showing her youngest child both on his own and with his big sister.

We should also receive more official photos of baby Archie later this year, as it’s likely Prince Harry and Meghan will host a christening for their son within a few months of his birth.

Archie Harrison was born at 5:26am on Monday morning, and has already had a profound impact on his parents, with new mum Meghan describing her son as "magic", while Harry said parenting was "amazing".

