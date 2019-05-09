Is this the REAL reason Meghan Markle chose Archie for the royal baby's name? This is too cute…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the proud parents of son Archie Harrison, who they welcomed on Monday 6 May. And on Wednesday, royal fans were delighted when they presented their son to the world. It has been revealed that the baby's middle name – Harrison – was in tribute to dad Harry, meaning Harry's son, and fans are now convinced that Archie has an equally special meaning. Archie is a close acronym to Rachel – Meghan's real name. After the chosen moniker was revealed on the Sussex Royal's Instagram account, many followers were quick to pick up on the relevance of Archie. One wrote: "Meghan's real name is Rachel and Archie is a very close acronyms of her name – so he really is Rachel and Harry's son." Another added: "Such a cute name with a special meaning."

Baby Archie Harrison was born on Bank Holiday Monday

On Wednesday, HELLO! was told by a royal source that the new parents had chosen the name because "they just like them!" The name Archie (sometimes used as a shortening of the name Archibald or Arthur) means true and bold. Archie's name was announced on Instagram alongside a lovely family photo of the newborn with his parents and great-grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip. Meghan's mum Doria Ragland, who came to the UK from LA for her first grandchild's arrival, was also in the picture.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose a very special name for their son

The post read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion."

Shortly after the birth of his son on Bank Holiday Monday, proud dad Harry was beaming with pride as he spoke to the media, and revealed: "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled. We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody." During the photocall on Wednesday, meanwhile, Meghan beamed with pride as she said: "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."

