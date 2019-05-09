Prince Harry reveals details of first day with baby Archie The proud dad opened up about his baby boy

The Duke of Sussex gave a sweet insight into his first day with baby Archie Harrison while launching the Invictus Games 2020 countdown in The Hague on Thursday. The new dad said that his son slept his way through his first 24 hours, before demanding feeding and attention from his parents.

Prince Harry spoke about the early days of parenting with his friend JJ Chalmers, who recalled: "He said it’s amazing but it’s hard work. He said that [Archie] slept for the first 24 hours like all babies do . . . and then he woke up."

Prince Harry said that baby Archie slept through his first day

JJ added: "I said to him that when my daughter came home from hospital, three years ago, she slept all the way home and for ten minutes in the house and she then opened her eyes and never went back to sleep!"

MORE: Prince Harry's Invictus Games jacket is the perfect tribute to Archie Harrison

Former Royal Marine Chalmers has become friends with Harry since the first Invictus Games in 2014. "I see the guy with a buzzing smile on his face still. Like any father he lights up even more when he speaks about his son and how proud he is of his wife and what she’s doing right now in his absence," JJ said. "It’s remarkable that he’s here. I did say this was his first baby. In some ways it shows you just how much it means to him, to drag himself away, because I know what it’s like being a young father – you don’t want to leave and if he had the choice he would be at home."

Loading the player...

Watch Prince Harry at the Invictus Games 2020 countdown launch

Prince Harry travelled to the Netherlands for a whirlwind visit on Thursday, just three days after the birth of his son in the early hours of Monday morning. The couple proudly introduced their baby boy to the world in a photocall on Wednesday, and announced that they had decided to name him Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in an Instagram post later that day.

MORE: The one thing you didn't see during Archie Harrison's photocall

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.